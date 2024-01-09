Kyle Busch Snags Rebel Bourbon Sponsorship

Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing have picked up sponsorship from Rebel Bourbon for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, RCR announced Jan. 9.

Rebel will sponsor Busch’s No. 8 for multiple races during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Busch’s first race with the brand is at Richmond Raceway in March.

“Rebel Bourbon’s award-winning wheated recipe is known for defying trends and being unapologetically bold, which are arguably all qualities that have contributed to the success of both Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch,” Torrey Galida, president of RCR, said in a team release. “We’re proud to partner with Rebel Bourbon and to help further introduce their surprisingly smooth but never soft-spoken spirits to NASCAR fans.”

Busch begins his second season with RCR in 2024. In 2023, he earned three wins, 10 top fives and 17 top 10s en route to a 14th-place finish in points.