Amber Balcaen Running Full ARCA Season for Venturini

Amber Balcaen is back in the ARCA Menards Series full time in 2024, driving for Venturini Motorsports, Venturini announced Jan. 9.

Balcaen will drive the new No. 22 for the organization.

2024 marks Balcaen’s second full-season attempt in ARCA. She drove the No. 30 for Rette Jones Racing full time in 2022.

In 2023, Balcaen scaled back to a part-time run, driving three races for Venturini with a best finish of sixth at Daytona International Speedway.

She’s the second driver to be announced for a full-time run in the ARCA Menards Series’ main division for Venturini, following Kris Wright, who will pilot the No. 15.

Jake Finch and Gio Ruggiero have also been announced to Venturini’s various ARCA programs for 2024.