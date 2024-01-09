Air Force Sponsoring Bubba Wallace

The United States Air Force has been added as a sponsor of Bubba Wallace‘s NASCAR Cup Series entry for 23XI Racing in 2024, 23XI announced Jan. 9.

Air Force will sponsor the No. 23 for multiple races in 2024, though the exact events were not revealed.

“It’s really special to once again be partnered with the men and women who make up the United States Air Force,” Wallace said in a team release. “My previous experience with the folks from the Air Force was awesome and I had the chance to meet a lot of great airmen who do some amazing things each and every day. I’m looking forward to welcoming them to 23XI and showing them what we’re all about as we work together to try and accomplish the impossible.”

Wallace was previously sponsored by the Air Force before joining 23XI, most recently in 2020 while with Richard Petty Motorsports.

Wallace scored five top fives and 10 top 10s in 2023, finishing 10th in points.