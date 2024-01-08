Spencer Boyd Forms New Truck Team

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Spencer Boyd and co-owner Chris Miller have formed Freedom Racing Enterprises, a new team that intends to compete in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2024, Boyd and Miller announced Jan. 8.

The No. 76 will field Chevrolets for the full Truck season in 2024.

Jeff Hammond will serve as the team’s general manager. Greg Ely will be Boyd’s crew chief.

“This is a wildly proud moment for me,” Boyd said in a team release. “If you asked a wide-eyed 20-year-old me at Martinsville Speedway if I was going to start my own NASCAR team in the next decade, I might have laughed it off.

“I have been blessed to be able to race cars for a living and remain part of the NASCAR family for as long as I have. I wouldn’t be here without a small group of very important people to my career so I definitely want to thank them for believing in me through thick and thin. They know who they are and hope they are sharing in this feeling of pride.”

Miller owns Freedom Warranty, a longtime sponsor of Boyd.

According to a release, a portion of FRE’s truck fleet was acquired from GMS Racing, which folded at the end of 2023.

Boyd has competed for Young’s Motorsports in the series since 2019, scoring a win that year. He earned a best finish of 16th in the team’s No. 12 in 2023 at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track.