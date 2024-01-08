Brad Perez Back With APR

Brad Perez will run a part-time schedule for Alpha Prime Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series again in 2024, the team announced Jan. 8.

Perez’s first race in the No. 45 is at Circuit of the Americas.

He will also be the team’s reserve driver and will assist with simulator setup for its other teams.

Perez’s other races with the team will be announced at later dates.

He is the second driver to be announced to the part-time No. 45, following Caesar Bacarella, who will compete at superspeedways.

Perez made five Xfinity starts in 2023, one of which was with APR at Road America, finishing 19th. His other appearances came with Emerling-Gase Motorsports and Mike Harmon Racing that year.

His 19th-place run at Road America is his best Xfinity finish to date.

Perez and Bacarella join full-time APR drivers Ryan Ellis and Brennan Poole in 2024.