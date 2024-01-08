Bennett Re-Ups With RCR, Austin Hill

Bennett Family of Companies has extended its sponsorship of Richard Childress Racing and Austin Hill in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, RCR announced Jan. 8.

The new multi-year partnership begins with the start of the 2024 season. An exact length was not announced.

Bennett will continue to sponsor Hill’s No. 21 as the team’s anchor partner.

“From the moment our partnership with Bennett began, we have not only achieved on the track, but we have built a relationship that is founded on the same company core values,” Torrey Galida, president of RCR, said in a team release. “As Bennett celebrates their 50th anniversary in 2024, we share their pride in humble beginnings and look forward to being a part of their growing global enterprise.”

He enters his third season with the team in 2024, having earned four wins, 16 top fives and 24 top 10s in 2023 en route to a fifth-place finish in points.