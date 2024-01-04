Race Weekend Central
Happy Hour: NASCAR New Year’s Resolutions

Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Chase Folsom

In this offseason edition of the Happy Hour podcast, Frontstretch‘s Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Chase Folsom assign New Year’s Resolutions to drivers and teams ahead of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

See what the guys think the 2024 goals should be for the likes of Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Carson Hocevar, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, the Team Penske youngsters and more.

Trey Lyle
Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

Chase began working with Frontstretch in the spring of 2023 as a news writer, while also helping fill in for other columns as needed. Chase is now the main writer and reporter for Frontstretch.com's CARS Tour coverage, a role which began late in 2023.  Aside from racing, some of Chase's other hobbies include time in the outdoors hunting and fishing, and keeping up with all things Philadelphia sports related.

