In this offseason edition of the Happy Hour podcast, Frontstretch‘s Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Chase Folsom assign New Year’s Resolutions to drivers and teams ahead of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

See what the guys think the 2024 goals should be for the likes of Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Carson Hocevar, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, the Team Penske youngsters and more.

Watch the whole show below or listen to the audio version wherever you get your podcasts.