Young’s Moving to Xfinity With Leland Honeyman

Leland Honeyman will drive full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024 with Young’s Motorsports, which expands into the series for the first time as a full-time competitor, Young’s announced Jan. 3.

Honeyman will compete in the team’s No. 42.

“We’ve been asked about running Xfinity more than a few times over the years, and this time, it just made sense,” Young’s team principal Tyler Young said in a team release. “Leland ran the [ARCA Menards] East Series for us in 2022, and he did a great job learning, giving feedback, and being competitive against several other established East programs. His efforts in the Xfinity Series this season show he’s continuing to improve and make the most of every opportunity he is a part of.”

Honeyman returns to the team for which he drove the full ARCA Menards Series East schedule in 2022. He competed part time in the Xfinity Series in 2023, mostly for Alpha Prime Racing.

“In 2024, I’m thrilled to be racing full-time for Young’s Motorsports in their newly launched Xfinity team,” Honeyman added. “Joining them as they enter this exciting series, I’m confident about our collective potential for the upcoming season. The prospect of racing full time in Xfinity adds an extra layer of excitement, and I can’t wait to contribute to our team’s journey and make our mark on the track.”

In eight starts in 2023, Honeyman earned a best finish of 21st at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL.

With Young’s in 2022, he scored three top fives and five top 10s in ARCA East.

Honeyman will also contest a part-time ARCA schedule in 2024, the team confirmed to Frontstretch. Honeyman’s slate will begin in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, the same day as the Xfinity season opener there.

Young’s fielded three full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series teams in 2023. While the team has not revealed its plans for those teams, it informed Frontstretch that Spencer Boyd will not return as the Truck program is being reorganized. Boyd drove for the team from 2019-2023.