Anthony Alfredo Running Daytona, Talladega for Beard

Anthony Alfredo is the driver of Beard Motorsports’ No. 62 for the Daytona 500 and the first Talladega Superspeedway race of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Beard announced Dec. 20.

They’re the only two races announced so far for the part-time Beard team, which generally runs the superspeedway races each season.

Alfredo made two Cup starts in 2023 for Live Fast Motorsports, earning a best finish of 33rd at Richmond Raceway.

He also ran the full series schedule in 2021 for Front Row Motorsports, scoring a top 10 at Talladega.

In 2024, Alfredo will compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series full time for Our Motorsports.

Beard has contested a part-time schedule in the Cup Series since 2017 with its No. 62. In 2023, Austin Hill made five starts, finishing 14th at Daytona International Speedway for his top result of the year.

Alfredo is the third non-chartered driver to be announced for the 2024 Daytona 500, following David Ragan in RFK Racing’s No. 60 and BJ McLeod in Live Fast’s No. 78.