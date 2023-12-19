Lucas Oil Back With Kyle Busch for 2024

Lucas Oil will continue its sponsorship of Richard Childress Racing and Kyle Busch for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, RCR announced Dec. 19.

The company will adorn Busch’s No. 8 in multiple Cup races in 2024.

“RCR and ECR have benefited greatly from having a lubricants partner with strong roots in racing,” Torrey Galida, RCR president, said in a team release. “It was incredibly gratifying to see the No. 8 Lucas Oil Chevrolet in victory lane. It was a testament to all of the resources, expertise and hard work the Lucas Oil/ECR team has committed to giving us a huge competitive advantage.”

Busch drove the No. 8 to victory lane at Auto Club Speedway in 2023 with Lucas Oil colors.

The exact races for Lucas Oil in 2024 were not revealed.

Busch earned three wins, 10 top fives and 17 top 10s in 2023, his first season with RCR.