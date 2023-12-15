Sting Ray Robb Moves to Foyt for 2024

Sting Ray Robb has a new home in the NTT IndyCar Series in AJ Foyt Racing in 2024, Foyt announced Dec. 15.

Robb will drive the No. 41 full time.

“I’m truly honored to pilot the No. 41 AJ Foyt Racing Chevrolet for the ‘24 season,” Robb said in a team release. “This is a dream come true to be driving for the legendary AJ Foyt and his team under the leadership of Larry Foyt. It provides an opportunity for me to implement past lessons and carry momentum forward in my sophomore season as we enter a very competitive field of teams and drivers. Building together upon our successes, I am excited for the season ahead.”

Sponsorship for Robb’s effort was not announced in the release.

“I’m looking forward to working with Sting Ray,” Larry Foyt added. “I have to admit his name caught my eye when he was in the junior formulas, so I watched his rise through INDYCAR’s ladder system, where he did really well. I believe he is a great addition to our program and will showcase everything he learned in his rookie campaign in the NTT IndyCar Series.”

Robb ran his rookie IndyCar season in 2023 with Dale Coyne Racing w/ Rick Ware. He earned a best finish of 12th in the season finale at Laguna Seca.