Jason Burdett Named Jimmie Johnson’s Crew Chief

Jason Burdett was named Jimmie Johnson‘s crew chief in the NASCAR Cup Series for Legacy Motor Club on Dec. 12.

Burdett will be the crew chief of Johnson’s part-time No. 84, which has had three races announced for its 2024 schedule so far.

“I have a very long history of working with Jason at Hendrick Motorsports – we spent a lot of time together throughout the years,” Johnson said in a team release. “Jason is one of the nicest people I’ve ever met in the sport, he’s solid and he’s created an amazing legacy for himself. I’ve always had a great working relationship with him, and I’m just genuinely excited he has joined the club.”

Burdett was Brandon Jones‘ crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports in 2023. Jones earned three top fives and 10 top 10s.

He has 18 wins in the series to his credit since 2015.

“I’m excited to join Legacy Motor Club and reunite with Jimmie,” Burdett added. “I was part of Jimmie’s team when it all began and witnessed his first win in 2002. I am amazed at the legacy Jimmie has created throughout the years, and I am honored to be a part of continuing that legacy with him.

“Partnering with Toyota and their successful history in motorsports is remarkable for our organization. I am dedicated to maximizing our success at the racetrack, to accomplish Cup Series win No. 84 with the No. 84 Toyota Camry XSE and write a new chapter in our legacy.”

Despite the No. 84 competing part time, Burdett will have a full-time role with the organization.

Johnson drove three races in the No. 84 in 2023, with a best finish of 31st in the Daytona 500.