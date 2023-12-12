Cody Ware Reinstated By NASCAR

Cody Ware‘s indefinite suspension from NASCAR has been lifted, it announced Dec. 12.

NASCAR reinstated Ware following its initial suspension of the driver on April 10 following the driver’s arrest on allegations of a felony charge of assault by strangulation and a misdemeanor charge of assault on a woman.

According to NASCAR.com, those charges from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina have since been dropped.

Before his suspension, Ware had competed full time in the No. 51 for Rick Ware Racing, competing in the first seven NASCAR Cup Series races of 2023 with a best finish of 14th in the Daytona 500.

Ware’s plans for 2024 have not been announced. RWR previously revealed that Justin Haley will drive one of its cars full time in 2024.