Zeigler Sponsoring Carson Hocevar in 2024

Zeigler Auto Group will sponsor Carson Hocevar‘s No. 77 in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2024, Zeigler announced Dec. 11.

Zeigler will adorn Hocevar’s Spire Motorsports entry in nine races, starting with the Daytona 500.

It will also sponsor his ride at the first Talladega Superspeedway event, Charlotte Motor Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Nashville Superspeedway, the Chicago street course, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Michigan International Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“It’s pretty exciting to be able to partner with Zeigler Auto Group and be able to show some hometown pride in 2024,” Hocevar said in a team release. “It’s a dream come true for a kid from Michigan to be supported and sponsored by a company from Kalamazoo. I grew up in Portage, just a few miles south of Zeigler’s headquarters, so that makes the partnership personal.

“I can’t thank Aaron Zeigler enough for the opportunity and for taking a chance on me. We’re going to do our very best to make everyone from Zeigler proud.”

Zeigler has had previous dealings in NASCAR largely as a sponsor for Josh Bilicki, supporting him in multiple Cup and NASCAR Xfinity series events in 2023.

“This is a big moment for Spire Motorsports and Carson Hocevar,” Spire co-owner Jeff Dickerson added. “It’s important to have partners that can identify with their driver and vice versa. I think we’ve found exactly that. It feels like the perfect match. I got to know Aaron Zeigler and his team when we worked together in 2022 and we’ve become great friends. They see the same potential in Carson that we do.”

Hocevar will contest his rookie Cup season in 2024 after making nine series starts in 2023, with a best finish of 11th at Bristol Motor Speedway for Legacy Motor Club. He also earned four wins, 11 top fives and 13 top 10s in a full NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season.