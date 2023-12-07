Anthony Alfredo Returning to Our for 2024

Anthony Alfredo has returned to Our Motorsports for the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season, he announced Dec. 7.

Alfredo will drive the No. 5, a number previously fielded part time by Big Machine Racing Team in the series. Dude Wipes will sponsor the effort.

The move is a reunion for Alfredo, who drove for Our in 2022, scoring a top five and four top 10s. He moved to BJ McLeod Motorsports in 2023, earning two top 10s.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity to return to Our Motorsports and drive the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro,” Alfredo said in a team release. “Chris, Mary, Vic and their families have been working hard to build a competitive program. We all have the will to win, and I believe in the team of people we are putting together.”

BJMM has not yet announced its plans for 2024, though team owner BJ McLeod has said it intends to field a car, be it full or part time.

Alfredo is the first driver announced to the Our stable for 2024. It fielded the No. 02 full time in 2023 with Blaine Perkins as its primary driver. That team’s status is not yet known.