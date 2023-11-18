Charles Leclerc Wins Pole for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Monaco may be a relatively tiny city-state that Charles Leclerc hails from.

But two things that loom large there are the legendary Formula 1 street circuit and a casino. On the other side of the world, Leclerc made his country proud by scoring the pole on a street circuit surrounded by casinos.

“Of course, happy,” Leclerc said in the podium interview after being asked how he felt about scoring this particular pole. “For the first in Las Vegas, it’s an incredible event. To be starting from pole tomorrow is great. However, a bit disappointed with my lap in Q3, I didn’t do a good enough job. But it was enough for P1, and that’s all we need.”

Carlos Sainz made it a Ferrari 1-2 by taking second, while Max Verstappen ended up in third.

Q3

With Sainz being given a 10-position penalty, he will find himself starting his Ferrari in 12th in the race.

Q2

There were no incidents in this session. In fact, there were no major incidents in all of qualifying.

Pos. Car # Driver Team Time from Advancing 11. 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes +0.028s 12. 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT +0.046s 13. 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas Ferrari +0.170s 14. 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes +0.390s 15. 3 Daniel Ricciardo AlphaTauri Honda RBPT +0.499s

Q1

In addition to the surprise of both McLaren drivers failing to advance out of this round, it was an adventure of a session for Yuki Tsunoda. Tsunoda had a track limits violation in turn eight that removed his fastest lap, then spun out on his last hot lap and didn’t really have a fast lap to fall back on.

❌ OUT IN Q1 ❌



Both McLarens are out!



16. Norris 📸

17. Ocon

18. Zhou

19. Piastri

20. Tsunoda#LasVegasGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/ewitaas6Vb — Formula 1 (@F1) November 18, 2023

Pos. Car # Drver Team Time from Advancing 16. 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes +0.020s 17. 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault +0.151s 18. 24 Zhou Guanyu Alfa Romeo Ferrari +0.166s 19. 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren Mercedes +0.167s 20. 22 Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda RBPT +1.764s

After much pyro and ballyhoo this week, it all comes down to this: the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Lights out for the race will come at 1:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 19th. Coverage will be on ESPN.