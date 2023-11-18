Charles Leclerc Wins Pole for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Monaco may be a relatively tiny city-state that Charles Leclerc hails from.
But two things that loom large there are the legendary Formula 1 street circuit and a casino. On the other side of the world, Leclerc made his country proud by scoring the pole on a street circuit surrounded by casinos.
“Of course, happy,” Leclerc said in the podium interview after being asked how he felt about scoring this particular pole. “For the first in Las Vegas, it’s an incredible event. To be starting from pole tomorrow is great. However, a bit disappointed with my lap in Q3, I didn’t do a good enough job. But it was enough for P1, and that’s all we need.”
Carlos Sainz made it a Ferrari 1-2 by taking second, while Max Verstappen ended up in third.
Q3
With Sainz being given a 10-position penalty, he will find himself starting his Ferrari in 12th in the race.
|Pos.
|Car #
|Driver
|Team
|Time from Leader
|1.
|16
|Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:23.726
|2.
|55
|Sainz
|Ferrari
|+0.044s
|3.
|1
|Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|+0.378s
|4.
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.386s
|5.
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine Renault
|+0.513s
|6.
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|+0.597s
|7.
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams Mercedes
|+0.787s
|8.
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|+0.799s
|9.
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|+0.811
|10.
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|+0.829s
Q2
There were no incidents in this session. In fact, there were no major incidents in all of qualifying.
|Pos.
|Car #
|Driver
|Team
|Time from Advancing
|11.
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0.028s
|12.
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing Honda RBPT
|+0.046s
|13.
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas Ferrari
|+0.170s
|14.
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes
|+0.390s
|15.
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AlphaTauri Honda RBPT
|+0.499s
Q1
In addition to the surprise of both McLaren drivers failing to advance out of this round, it was an adventure of a session for Yuki Tsunoda. Tsunoda had a track limits violation in turn eight that removed his fastest lap, then spun out on his last hot lap and didn’t really have a fast lap to fall back on.
|Pos.
|Car #
|Drver
|Team
|Time from Advancing
|16.
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|+0.020s
|17.
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|+0.151s
|18.
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|+0.166s
|19.
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren Mercedes
|+0.167s
|20.
|22
|Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri Honda RBPT
|+1.764s
2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying Results
After much pyro and ballyhoo this week, it all comes down to this: the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Lights out for the race will come at 1:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 19th. Coverage will be on ESPN.
