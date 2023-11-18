Race Weekend Central
(Photo: Ferrari media)

Charles Leclerc Wins Pole for the Las Vegas Grand Prix

Michael Finley

Monaco may be a relatively tiny city-state that Charles Leclerc hails from.

But two things that loom large there are the legendary Formula 1 street circuit and a casino. On the other side of the world, Leclerc made his country proud by scoring the pole on a street circuit surrounded by casinos.

“Of course, happy,” Leclerc said in the podium interview after being asked how he felt about scoring this particular pole. “For the first in Las Vegas, it’s an incredible event. To be starting from pole tomorrow is great. However, a bit disappointed with my lap in Q3, I didn’t do a good enough job. But it was enough for P1, and that’s all we need.”

Carlos Sainz made it a Ferrari 1-2 by taking second, while Max Verstappen ended up in third.

Q3

With Sainz being given a 10-position penalty, he will find himself starting his Ferrari in 12th in the race.

Pos.Car #DriverTeamTime from Leader
1.16LeclercFerrari1:23.726
2.55SainzFerrari+0.044s
3.1VerstappenRed Bull Racing Honda RBPT+0.378s
4.63George RussellMercedes+0.386s
5.10Pierre GaslyAlpine Renault+0.513s
6.23Alexander AlbonWilliams Mercedes+0.597s
7.2Logan SargeantWilliams Mercedes+0.787s
8.77Valtteri BottasAlfa Romeo Ferrari+0.799s
9.20Kevin MagnussenHaas Ferrari+0.811
10.14Fernando AlonsoAston Martin Aramco Mercedes+0.829s

Q2

There were no incidents in this session. In fact, there were no major incidents in all of qualifying.

Pos.Car #DriverTeamTime from Advancing
11.44Lewis HamiltonMercedes+0.028s
12.11Sergio PerezRed Bull Racing Honda RBPT+0.046s
13.27Nico HulkenbergHaas Ferrari+0.170s
14.18Lance StrollAston Martin Aramco Mercedes+0.390s
15.3Daniel RicciardoAlphaTauri Honda RBPT+0.499s

Q1

In addition to the surprise of both McLaren drivers failing to advance out of this round, it was an adventure of a session for Yuki Tsunoda. Tsunoda had a track limits violation in turn eight that removed his fastest lap, then spun out on his last hot lap and didn’t really have a fast lap to fall back on.

Pos.Car #DrverTeamTime from Advancing
16.4Lando NorrisMcLaren Mercedes+0.020s
17.31Esteban OconAlpine Renault+0.151s
18.24Zhou GuanyuAlfa Romeo Ferrari+0.166s
19.81Oscar PiastriMcLaren Mercedes+0.167s
20.22TsunodaAlphaTauri Honda RBPT+1.764s

2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix Qualifying Results

After much pyro and ballyhoo this week, it all comes down to this: the Las Vegas Grand Prix. Lights out for the race will come at 1:00 a.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 19th. Coverage will be on ESPN.

About the author

michaelfinley010

Michael has watched NASCAR for 20 years and regularly covered the sport from 2013-2021. He moved on to Formula 1, IndyCar, and SRX coverage for the site, while still putting a toe in the water from time-to-time back into the NASCAR pool.

