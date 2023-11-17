Alex Clubb Running Full ARCA Schedule in 2024

Alex Clubb will contest the full ARCA Menards Series schedule in 2024, he told Frontstretch.

He will drive his self-owned No. 03 Clubb Racing Inc. Ford. The 2024 season will be the first full season for Clubb, who finished a career-best 11th in points in 2023.

“It’s just something I’ve always wanted to do,” he told Frontstretch. “Finally, I got to a point where I got all the pieces of the puzzle together. I’m going to do it and then we’ll have a car that if people want to run some races, we’ll still have that available. That way you can just be in the mindset of being ready to go for all the races with one driver.”

Clubb will have three Ford Fusion racecars for 2024. He has a purpose-built superspeedway racecar that will run at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. He has a short track car that he finished out the 2023 season driving. He will also debut a new car, one his team did not finish working on for any 2023 races, for the other racetracks such as the intermediates and Michigan International Speedway.

Clubb also has three engines in his fleet: an SB2, an Ilmor and a Yates. While Clubb finished out the season with the SB2 under the hood, he wants to split the 2024 campaign with the Ilmor and Yates. He will use the Ilmor at the big racetracks, specifically the intermediates, superspeedways and MIS. The Yates engine will then power the No. 03 at all other races.

“Honestly, I think just trying to finish every race and then trying to be top 10 is the goal,” Clubb said about his outlook for the 2024 season. “I don’t know that we can do it but we used 2023 as a building year for ’24. Having better motors and hopefully being able to afford tires and stuff, we should be able to run better. Try to finish all 20 and be a top-10 car everywhere we go. Try to be as far up in both [owners and drivers points] as we can be.”

The Morris, Ill. native is searching for sponsorship too as he has no signed sponsors, stating “Right now the car is blank everywhere we’re going.”

Clubb has 46 series starts with three top 10s, highlighted by an eighth-place finish in the 2021 race at Toledo Speedway. He also led three laps at Pocono Raceway in 2023. While he has more than two full seasons’ worth of experience, he is looking forward to competing on the dirt tracks. One of his top 10s came in the 2023 race at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds.

“I think the dirt races are kind of where we can run our best,” he added. “Those are the ones that I’d like to try to run good at. I think I’ve been everywhere on the schedule except Dover Motor Speedway and Daytona. Those will be the new ones. Dover is like a bigger Bristol Motor Speedway so that’ll be interesting. And then Daytona is Daytona so that’ll be a fun one to go to. Our biggest thing is we just got to not tear up our Ilmor. Those things seem to be if you hit the wall hard, you take ‘em out so hopefully we can keep from wrecking that and just stay clean all season and get some good finishes. That’s the goal.”

In addition to his 46 starts, Clubb also served as the crew chief for Tim Richmond in 2021 when he was the co-owner of Richmond Clubb Motorsports. His experience has made him more confident heading into 2024.

“We’ve built quite a notebook with setup stuff, what we need to do and we’ve got a good package figured out,” he continued. “We do different things for shocks for every racetrack. Being at the places multiple times has helped me to be able to adjust shocks, adjust the car, and see what helps and what works. We’re always going in the right direction. It just makes me happy that we’ve worked on everything. Basically, it’s three years. 2021-2023 of what I’ve got a notebook for in 2024, with Tim and being on my own. At those tracks I’ve got notes of everything that worked and everything that didn’t. For us, it’s trial and error because we don’t have a pull-down rig. Overall, it’s been pretty good.”

In 2023, Alex’s father Brian Clubb often served as the crew chief and spotter. In 2024, Brian will be atop the pit box as the full-time crew chief. Mike Turcol will handle the spotting duties.

While Clubb has a connection with an RFK Racing pit crew member who helps at the bigger tracks, it is the Clubb Racing Inc. pit crew for all races. The team is using the five-minute break pit stops as practice for the bigger tracks.

“They’re excited and they know this coming year we’re trying to run on the lead lap and be competitive as we can,” Clubb stated. “So pit stops at the big tracks are not a thing where if we have an ‘Oopsie,’ we go a lap down and it does not matter.”

Clubb becomes the third entrant to contest the full 2024 ARCA season, joining Christian Rose, back with AM Racing, and Kris Wright who will pilot the No. 15 Venturini Motorsports Toyota.