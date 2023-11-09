On this episode with Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Frontstretch‘s Trenton Worsham talks with NASCAR Cup Series driver and defending Camping World SRX Series champion Ryan Newman. They discuss his return to the Cup Series (and what’s in store for 2024), winning the SRX title and his hobbies off the track.

After the Newman interview, Nolen is joined by Trey Lyle to discuss the incident in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series title race at Phoenix Raceway that led to a penalty for Corey Heim.

The duo also offers some reaction to the final race for Kevin Harvick in the Cup Series.

For the playoff roundup, Nolen and Lyle summarize the season and playoff performance of the new Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney. Plus, the guys discuss Rudy Fugle’s relationship with William Byron.

