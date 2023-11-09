Race Weekend Central
Ryannewmanbringingtheheatpodcast

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Bringing the Heat: Ryan Newman Talks 2024 Plans

Trey Lyle, Bryan Nolen and Trenton Worsham

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

On this episode with Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Frontstretch‘s Trenton Worsham talks with NASCAR Cup Series driver and defending Camping World SRX Series champion Ryan Newman. They discuss his return to the Cup Series (and what’s in store for 2024), winning the SRX title and his hobbies off the track.

After the Newman interview, Nolen is joined by Trey Lyle to discuss the incident in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series title race at Phoenix Raceway that led to a penalty for Corey Heim.

The duo also offers some reaction to the final race for Kevin Harvick in the Cup Series.

See also
Happy Hour: Kevin Harvick's Legacy & 'S' Show of a Truck Race

For the playoff roundup, Nolen and Lyle summarize the season and playoff performance of the new Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney. Plus, the guys discuss Rudy Fugle’s relationship with William Byron.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author

Trey Lyle
bryannolentjrg
Website

Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

trenton.worsham
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Share via
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x