After the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season finale at Phoenix Raceway, a driver wrecked another driver which affected the championship. Can this wreck-first mentality be sustainable for NASCAR?
During the championship race at Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR still awarded stage points to drivers even though the points did not add to the Championship 4’s total. Yet, there were still points being paid out where stage points could affect the outcome.
Frontstretch‘s Jared Haas answers this week’s questions on NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch‘s YouTube channel. Find out the answers in the video below.
About the author
Jared Haas joined the Frontstretch staff in May 2020. A graduate of Cedarville University in December 2019, Jared has been a Nascar fan since 2006. One of Jared's passion is recreating and creating Nascar cars for video games.
