On this week’s episode of Happy Hour, Frontstretch‘s Trey Lyle, Bryan Nolen and Stephen Stumpf are joined by Jonathan Fjeld from The Racing Experts to discuss the legacy that Kevin Harvick will leave behind after his final race this past weekend.

Who will fill the void left by Harvick?

The guys also give a full breakdown of the three championship races at Phoenix Raceway, including the embarrassing finish of the Craftsman Truck Series race, the redemption of Cole Custer and whether a star is born with Ryan Blaney after winning the NASCAR Cup Series title.

Finally, for the YouTube portion of the podcast, the guys look ahead to next year and give their bold predictions for the 2024 season.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.