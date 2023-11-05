Bringing the Heat: 2023 Championship Weekend Day 3

On day three of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen from Phoenix Raceway’s NASCAR Championship Weekend, Nolen is joined by Michael Massie live from the track.

They give reaction to the end of the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship race that saw Cole Custer win the championship. Plus, some thoughts on the other Championship 4 contenders’ performances in the race.

To close out the episode, Nolen and Massie give a preview of the championship race for the NASCAR Cup Series and pick who will end up victorious on the season.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.