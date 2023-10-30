Stock Car Scoop: Ryan Blaney Comes Up Clutch at Martinsville

Ryan Blaney could’ve pointed his way into the Championship 4, but the driver of the No. 12 instead walked it off in the Round of 8 with a win at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday (Oct. 29) to secure himself the chance to race for a NASCAR Cup Series title.

Trey Lyle fills in for Adam Cheek and is joined by Michael Massie, and the pair break down the elimination race at the half-mile short track, Denny Hamlin coming up short of the final round for another year and more.

Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify or visit Frontstretch every Monday throughout the year.