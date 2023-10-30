Stock Car Scoop: Ryan Blaney Comes Up Clutch at Martinsville

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Ryan Blaney could’ve pointed his way into the Championship 4, but the driver of the No. 12 instead walked it off in the Round of 8 with a win at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday (Oct. 29) to secure himself the chance to race for a NASCAR Cup Series title.
Trey Lyle fills in for Adam Cheek and is joined by Michael Massie, and the pair break down the elimination race at the half-mile short track, Denny Hamlin coming up short of the final round for another year and more.
