Bringing the Heat: Grant Enfinger Reflects on Time With GMS

On this week’s episode of Bringing the Heat With Bryan Nolen, Dalton Hopkins has a conversation with NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Grant Enfinger. They talked about the mindset his team has in the playoffs right now, as well as about learning about the news that GMS Racing is shutting down after this season and how his team has reacted to the news.

Enfinger also gave some insight into his future plans after this season.

Trey Lyle, who is filling in for Nolen this week, is joined by Hopkins and Michael Massie to discuss the Kevin Harvick tributes this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway and the Ryan Blaney disqualification reversal by NASCAR at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The guys also chat about who is trending up and down for the Playoff Roundup, as the teams head to the second race in the Round of 8.

