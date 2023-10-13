Race Weekend Central
#11: Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, FedEx Express Toyota Camry, #4: Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Rheem Ford Mustang, #99: Daniel Suarez, Trackhouse Racing, Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet Camaro, #2: Austin Cindric, Team Penske, Discount Tire Ford Mustang

(Photo: NKP)

Through the Gears: Las Vegas Betting Preview

Mark Harris

As the NASCAR playoffs head to Sin City and Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the second time this season, the gamblers rejoice as we head back to an oval.

@Rorypicks joins weekly host Mark Harris to breakdown all things Las Vegas heading into the weekend.

As is tradition, the podcast is kicked off with comparable track talk, as Harris explains why he’s using a little something different this week compared to most tracks this season. The boys then head to the outright market and give their two cents on who to bet this week in the three-horse race.

After giving out two finishing props including Harris’ best of the week, the duo answer Caesars Sportsbooks’ greatest NASCAR props of all time.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

