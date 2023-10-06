Through the Gears: Charlotte ROVAL Betting Preview

Mark Harris is back in the studio this week with guest Chris Werme (@ChrisWerme15) to attempt to dissect the NASCAR Cup Series betting landscape at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL this weekend.

Before the true handicapping begins, Werme gives his opinion on the difficulties of wagering on the current state of NASCAR and the difference between using units versus an ROI system when wagering.

As always with Harris, comparable tracks are next on the docket with three road courses from this season that the two think correlate to the ROVAL. The duo then turns toward the number of unknowns this week and how to navigate each playoff driver, as well as a number of non-playoff drivers who have the potential to flip the stages and get out front.

After the mind-boggling headache of trying to figure out who is doing what, the conversation moves to the outright board as well as the prop market, with a couple plays from each analyst.

The episode is rounded out with Harris giving his best bet regarding a matchup offering that he thinks the books got wrong this week.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

