Bringing the Heat: A Conversation With Marty Smith, Pt. 2

Trey Lyle, Bryan Nolen and Dalton Hopkins

This week’s episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen features part two of Nolen and Trey Lyle’s interview with Marty Smith from ESPN.

In this episode, the guys discussed Coach Prime’s impact on college football, Smith’s roots in Southwest Virginia, the star problem in NASCAR and the key takeaways from Smith’s new book Sideline CEO: Leadership Principles from Championship Coaches.

After the interview, Nolen is joined by Dalton Hopkins to talk about the latest NASCAR headlines, including Kevin Harvick’s disqualification at Talladega Superspeedway and the fight between Matt Crafton and Nick Sanchez.

The duo discusses who will be out of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL and who will advance to the Round of 8, and for the soundbite of the week, Nolen and Hopkins break down the 2024 Cup schedule and their biggest takeaways.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

About the author

treylyle97
bryannolentjrg
Website

Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits.

Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen

image0 (9)

Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a First Lieutenant in the US Army.

Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneLT

