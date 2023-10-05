This week’s episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen features part two of Nolen and Trey Lyle’s interview with Marty Smith from ESPN.

In this episode, the guys discussed Coach Prime’s impact on college football, Smith’s roots in Southwest Virginia, the star problem in NASCAR and the key takeaways from Smith’s new book Sideline CEO: Leadership Principles from Championship Coaches.

After the interview, Nolen is joined by Dalton Hopkins to talk about the latest NASCAR headlines, including Kevin Harvick’s disqualification at Talladega Superspeedway and the fight between Matt Crafton and Nick Sanchez.

The duo discusses who will be out of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL and who will advance to the Round of 8, and for the soundbite of the week, Nolen and Hopkins break down the 2024 Cup schedule and their biggest takeaways.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

