Race Weekend Central
Happy Hour wide, Jared Haas Graphic

(Graphic: Jared Haas)

Happy Hour: Why Iowa Will Suck & Sucker-Punch Penalties

Dalton Hopkins, Trey Lyle and Michael Massie

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins are joined by Kickin’ the Tires reporter Justin Schuoler to discuss their not-so-positive outlook on Iowa Speedway’s NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2024.

Also, the group gives their takes on Stewart-Haas Racing’s recent resurgence and the positivity for the team heading into 2024, whether NASCAR should have stepped in more on the Nick Sanchez and Matt Crafton altercation and the potential NASCAR Cup Series future of Riley Herbst.

Finally, in a YouTube exclusive video reacting to the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship, the boys share what the ultimate NASCAR power couple would be.

See also
Stock Car Scoop: Was Talladega the Most Competitive Next Gen Race?

Listen here or on all podcast platforms.

About the author

image0 (9)

Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column and one of our lead reporters. Beforehand, he wrote for IMSA shortly after graduating from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in 2019. Simultaneously, he also serves as a First Lieutenant in the US Army.

Follow Dalton on Twitter @PitLaneLT

treylyle97
Michael.Massie-113x150

Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway. Massie is a lover of short track racing and travels around to the ones in his region. Outside of motorsports, the Virginia Tech grad can be seen cheering on his beloved Hokies.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Share this article

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x