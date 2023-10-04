On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins are joined by Kickin’ the Tires reporter Justin Schuoler to discuss their not-so-positive outlook on Iowa Speedway’s NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2024.

Also, the group gives their takes on Stewart-Haas Racing’s recent resurgence and the positivity for the team heading into 2024, whether NASCAR should have stepped in more on the Nick Sanchez and Matt Crafton altercation and the potential NASCAR Cup Series future of Riley Herbst.

Finally, in a YouTube exclusive video reacting to the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship, the boys share what the ultimate NASCAR power couple would be.

Listen here or on all podcast platforms.

