A post-IndyCar season, F1 off-weekend constitutes drastic times for the open wheel team at Frontstretch. Drastic times call for drastic measures, and nothing could be more drastic than a set of IndyCar trivia which progressively increases in obscurity for no reason, right?



Right?!

As such, The Pit Straight co-hosts Jack Swansey and Alex Gintz had to take a trip through IndyCar history to dissect the most interesting facts from the sport’s past. From the series’ oldest winner, to the time that drunk driving and the Indianapolis 500 mixed together, to Alex’s diabolical plan to crush Jack’s sense of pride, things only get weirder as the duo dive deeper into the long history of IndyCar.

The Pit Straight is Frontstretch‘s [IndyCar] podcast, available weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.

