Ryan Blaney eked out a win over an ultimately disqualified Kevin Harvick on Sunday (Oct. 1) to lock himself into the Round of 8 in the playoffs, securing his second win of the season in the process.

Adam Cheek and Bryan Nolen break down Blaney’s chances at a title, who they think will get eliminated at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL next week and more in the latest Stock Car Scoop.

