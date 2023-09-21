Podcast: Play in new window | Download
On this week’s episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Stephen Stumpf sat down with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sheldon Creed ahead of his NASCAR Cup Series debut a few weeks ago at Kansas Speedway. They discussed Creed making the Xfinity Series playoffs in year two and RCR and the progression he has made with the team. They also discussed his mindset heading into his Cup debut.
After the Creed interview, Nolen is joined by Adam Cheek to talk about the latest news in NASCAR that includes Zane Smith signing with Trackhouse Racing. They also discussed the end of the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race and the split of Matt DiBenedetto and Rackley WAR’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team.
For the Soundbite of the Week, Nolen and Cheek react to comments made by Rodney Childers after Bristol about the team’s struggles that resulted in Kevin Harvick being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.
The guys look ahead to the Round of 12 with the playoff roundup and finish the podcast with some final thoughts.
