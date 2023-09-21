On this week’s episode of Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen, Stephen Stumpf sat down with NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sheldon Creed ahead of his NASCAR Cup Series debut a few weeks ago at Kansas Speedway. They discussed Creed making the Xfinity Series playoffs in year two and RCR and the progression he has made with the team. They also discussed his mindset heading into his Cup debut.

After the Creed interview, Nolen is joined by Adam Cheek to talk about the latest news in NASCAR that includes Zane Smith signing with Trackhouse Racing. They also discussed the end of the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race and the split of Matt DiBenedetto and Rackley WAR’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team.



For the Soundbite of the Week, Nolen and Cheek react to comments made by Rodney Childers after Bristol about the team’s struggles that resulted in Kevin Harvick being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

The guys look ahead to the Round of 12 with the playoff roundup and finish the podcast with some final thoughts.



Listen here or on all podcast platforms.

About the author About the Author More Articles By Adam Cheek Adam Cheek joined Frontstretch as a contributing writer in January 2019. A 2020 graduate of VCU, he works as a producer and talent for Audacy Richmond's radio stations. In addition to motorsports journalism, Adam also covered and broadcasted numerous VCU athletics for the campus newspaper and radio station during his four years there. He's been a racing fan since the age of three, inheriting the passion from his grandfather, who raced in amateur events up and down the East Coast in the 1950s. Bryan Nolen Bryan Nolen is the Podcast Manager for Frontstretch.com. He also hosts the Frontstretch Podcast with Bryan Nolen and occasionally makes appearances on The Happy Hour Podcast. He has a Sportscasting degree from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting. He resides in Boise, Idaho, with his wife and two rabbits. Follow him on Twitter @TheBryanNolen Stephen Stumpf Stephen Stumpf is the NASCAR Content Director for Frontstretch, and his weekly columns include “Stat Sheet” and “4 Burning Questions.” Stephen also writes commentary, contributes weekly to the “Bringing the Heat” podcast and is frequently at the track for on-site coverage. A native of Texas, Stephen began following NASCAR at age 9 after attending his first race at Texas Motor Speedway. Follow on Twitter @stephen_stumpf. Stephen Stumpf https://frontstretch.com/author/stephens/ Bringing the Heat: Sheldon Creed Outlines His Goals for Xfinity Playoffs

Stephen Stumpf https://frontstretch.com/author/stephens/ Bringing the Heat: Cole Custer On His Return to the Xfinity Series

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article