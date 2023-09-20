Race Weekend Central
Happy Hour: Why Does Everyone Hate Denny Hamlin?

Dalton Hopkins, Trey Lyle and Michael Massie

On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins are joined by The Fast Lane radio host Ed Lane to ask why Denny Hamlin has become NASCAR fans’ most hated driver after being booed in his latest win at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Also, the group discusses Matt DiBenedetto‘s departure from Rackley WAR Racing and what it really means for his 2024 future, the outlook of Ford’s performance after two of its NASCAR Cup Series champions were eliminated from the playoffs and if Live Fast Motorsports’ charter sale is the death of the small team in the Cup Series.

Finally, in a YouTube exclusive video, the boys discuss how they would improve Texas Motor Speedway after years of lackluster racing.

Listen here or on all podcast platforms.

Dalton Hopkins began writing for Frontstretch in April 2021. Currently, he is the lead writer for the weekly Thinkin' Out Loud column and one of our lead reporters.

Michael Massie is a writer for Frontstretch. Massie, a Richmond, Va. native, has been a NASCAR superfan since childhood, when he frequented races at Richmond International Raceway.

