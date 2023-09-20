Happy Hour: Why Does Everyone Hate Denny Hamlin?

On this week’s episode of the Happy Hour podcast, Trey Lyle, Michael Massie and Dalton Hopkins are joined by The Fast Lane radio host Ed Lane to ask why Denny Hamlin has become NASCAR fans’ most hated driver after being booed in his latest win at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Also, the group discusses Matt DiBenedetto‘s departure from Rackley WAR Racing and what it really means for his 2024 future, the outlook of Ford’s performance after two of its NASCAR Cup Series champions were eliminated from the playoffs and if Live Fast Motorsports’ charter sale is the death of the small team in the Cup Series.

Finally, in a YouTube exclusive video, the boys discuss how they would improve Texas Motor Speedway after years of lackluster racing.

Listen here or on all podcast platforms.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article