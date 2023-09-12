Sam Mayer Back at JRM in 2024

Sam Mayer will be back at JR Motorsports in 2024 for his third full-time season in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the team announced Sept. 12.

Mayer will be back in the No. 1 for the team next season, while crew and sponsorship will be announced at a later date.

“It’s been a great year for our No. 1 team,” Mayer said in a team release. “Finally getting that first win this year was like a weight lifted and so energizing. I’m really grateful to continue my career with JR Motorsports and thankful to Dale [Earnhardt] Jr., Kelley [Earnhardt Miller] and [Rick] Hendrick for making it happen. Now we can turn our attention to a championship run this year.”

Mayer is in the middle of a breakout season with JRM heading into the first round of the playoffs at Bristol Motor Speedway. Mayer’s Xfinity career began with a part-time schedule in 2021 before making the jump to full time in 2022. Mayer picked up his first career win earlier this season at Road America before backing that performance up with another victory at Watkins Glen International.

“We’ve seen so much potential in Sam and we’re proud of all he’s accomplished this year,” Kelley Earnhardt Miller said. “The victory at Road America was a huge win for him and his family. Getting things solidified for next year will allow him to focus on the remainder of 2023 as he competes for the championship.”

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action this Friday, Sept. 15, for its playoff opener at Bristol Motor Speedway. Catch Mayer and the rest of the Xfinity Series at 7:30 p.m. ET, live on USA Network, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

