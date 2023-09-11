Entry List: 2023 UNOH 200

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks
It’s Bristol Motor Speedway time for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, which races this week in the UNOH 200.
With 38 trucks entered, two will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.
The No. 1 for TRICON Garage features William Sawalich, one of multiple teenagers running the race.
Carson Kvapil will attempt his series debut in the No. 7 for Spire Motorsports.
Stephen Mallozzi returns to AM Racing, driving an Outback Steakhouse-sponsored No. 22. Mason Maggio, who drove the No. 22 at Kansas Speedway, moves to Reaume Brothers Racing’s No. 33.
Danny Bohn is set for his first series attempt of 2023, driving Niece Motorsports’ No. 44.
The No. 66 of ThorSport Racing is back on track with Conner Jones, as is the No. 75 of Henderson Motorsports with Parker Kligerman.
Young’s Motorsports’ No. 02 is entered without a driver.
Bristol Truck Entry List
The Truck Series contests a rare Thursday night race Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. ET. FOX Sports 1 is broadcasting the event.
About the author
Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.
