Entry List: 2023 Food City 300

The NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs start this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway with the Food City 300.

There are 39 cars entered, so one team will fail to qualify, barring any entry list changes.

Kyle Weatherman switches from DGM Racing’s No. 91 to JD Motorsports’ No. 4. The No. 91 will be piloted by Josh Bilicki.

Trevor Bayne returns to Joe Gibbs Racing and the No. 19. Joe Graf Jr., who drove the No. 19 at Kansas Speedway, moves back to RSS Racing’s No. 38.

RSS’ No. 28 features Kyle Sieg, who drove the team’s No. 29 at Kansas.

Both of the Emerling-Gase Motorsports entries, the Nos. 35 and 53, are entered without drivers.

At Alpha Prime Racing, Rajah Caruth moves from the No. 45 to the No. 44, while Jeffrey Earnhardt will return in the No. 45.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins the series for his first start of the year in JR Motorsports’ extra No. 88.

The SS-Green Light Racing cars’ lineup is completely changed, with the No. 07 housing Stefan Parsons and Chad Finchum driving the No. 08.

The Food City 300 will be held on Friday, Sept. 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET via USA Network.

