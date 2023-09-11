Entry List: 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race

NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for the third and final race in the round of 16 for the Cup Series playoffs.

There are 36 cars entered for Saturday night’s (Sept. 16) race, so all cars will qualify.

BJ McLeod is back in the Live Fast Motorsports No. 78 after a week off at Kansas Speedway.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race is set to get underway from Bristol on Saturday, September 16, at 7:30 p.m. ET. Catch all of the playoff action live on USA Network, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

