Christopher Bell Wins Second Consecutive Cup Pole at Kansas

For the second straight week, Christopher Bell has taken the pole in the NASCAR Cup Series. This week at Kansas Speedway, Bell qualified fastest with the only lap over 180 mph at 180.276.

Last week’s winner Kyle Larson joins fellow dirt racer Bell on the front row, running a lap of 179.826 mph. Martin Truex Jr. qualified third at 178.767 mph.

For whom the Bell poles. 🔔



REPOST to congratulate @CBellRacing for winning the pole at Kansas. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/qqcZkj4Mm3 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 9, 2023

Chase Elliott, competing for an owner’s championship, will start fourth and Tyler Reddick qualified fifth.

Ross Chastain posted an impressive lap to make the final round, but he could not back it up at crunch time and will start sixth.

Front Row Motorsports found themselves the only Ford in the final round, and Michael McDowell will start seventh beside Austin Dillon, who made his first final round of the season.

William Byron and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top 10, but Byron will have to drop to the rear at the start of the race. Early in practice, the No. 24 team found an issue with the suspension in the form of a broken upper control arm. The team fixed the issue before qualifying began, but due to the impound-style race weekends, Byron will still have to start out back.

A trio of Fords just missed out on the final round, as Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher will start 11th, 12th and 13th, respectively. Denny Hamlin, who the spring race at Kansas, qualified 14th.

All playoff drivers that posted a lap qualified inside the top 20, with Kevin Harvick slotting in that 20th starting position.

An eventful practice preceded qualifying, resulting in two drivers not taking time and raising concerns about tires.

In the latter half of Group B practice, Kyle Busch blew a tire in Turn 4, sliding sideways and making significant contact with the wall. Just after the track went green again, Ty Gibbs, who had the second-fastest lap in the group, had a tire go flat in turn 2. Both drivers did not post a qualifying time and will also start in the rear.

Kyle Busch slides into the wall in practice. 😳 #NASCAR practice and qualifying on @USANetwork. pic.twitter.com/Ok4IfimAP9 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) September 9, 2023

The Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway will start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 10. The second race of the NASCAR Playoffs will air on USA Network.

