Through the Gears: Kansas Betting Preview

Derek Yoder and @FullTankPhil peel back the timeline to discuss the first-ever NASCAR gambling podcast, the adventure of getting to know each other over the last few years, and their thoughts on the trajectory of the NASCAR gambling industry.

As always, the two discuss which comparable tracks are relevant this week heading into Kansas Speedway.

The discussion then heads to a couple playoff drivers who Phil thinks you should keep an eye on during the final two races of round one. The outright board is next on the docket for Derek and Phil as they dissect who has value, and who to stay away from pre-practice and -qualifying.

Phil gives out his favorite outright as well as a matchup fading the hottest driver in NASCAR. Derek then heads to the prop market to lay some coin down on a non playoff driver that he expects to roll off the truck fast. To round out the show the duo talk about a new betting market that is being introduced to NASCAR this week.

Listen here or wherever you get your podcasts.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article