Chase Purdy Earns First Career Truck Series Pole for Kansas

Chase Purdy clocked in at 176.292 mph to earn his first career NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series pole on Friday, Sept. 8 at Kansas Speedway.

Only Nick Sanchez, who will line up alongside him Friday night starting second, was able to reach the 176 mph range with him.

Ty Majeski, Purdy’s Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Jack Wood and Jake Garcia complete the top five starting positions.

Ben Rhodes will be followed by fellow ThorSport Racing driver Haile Deegan in sixth and seventh, respectively. Alongside Deegan will be Christian Eckes.

Jesse Love will start ninth in only his second career Truck start, and Jake Drew will fill out row five to complete the top 10.

Matt Crafton, who is only nine points above the playoff cutline, will roll off from the 31st position tonight after not making a qualifying attempt.

The trucks will take to Kansas on Friday night (Sept. 8) for the Kansas Lottery 200 at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

