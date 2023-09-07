Marcus Armstrong Signs Multi-Year Extension With CGR

Marcus Armstrong and Chip Ganassi Racing have agreed to a multi-year contract extension to begin racing full time in 2024 in the NTT IndyCar Series, CGR announced Sept. 7.

The exact length of the contract was not announced.

Armstrong will make his oval debut on Sept. 13 when he tests at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I am very proud and excited to continue with Chip Ganassi Racing for next year and beyond,” Armstrong said in a team release. “Together with this very talented and experienced team, I am confident we can compete at the highest level in this championship. I feel very grateful that Chip has given me the time to adapt to INDYCAR and has helped me every step of the way in what has been a good season.

“I’ve spent the year learning from a great group of people, including my teammates and Dario (Franchitti). I’m very grateful for how much help I’ve received from each team member. With a season under my belt, I now want to turn these lessons into results. I will be racing on the ovals for the first time next year, and it’s an exciting challenge that I’m confident I can learn quickly. I spent the entire Month of May either in the engineering office or in the pit stand this year, trying to familiarize myself with the details of oval racing. It’s a challenge that excites me a lot.”

Armstrong currently leads the Rookie of the Year standings in the series while only competing in road and street course events.

In 11 starts this year, he has a best finish of eighth twice.

