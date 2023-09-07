Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Kansas

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

It is a tale of three races this weekend at Kansas Speedway. The NASCAR Cup Series takes on the second race of the playoffs while the NASCAR Xfinity Series closes the book on the regular season.

Meanwhile, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series enters the final race of the Round of 10, with two drivers’ title title hopes being dashed.

Kansas has not been immune to playoff drama before and presents multiple lanes for some great action. Here is who and what you can expect at the races this week.

TV Broadcast: The Cup Series takes a brief intermission between two night races for a day race in the Midwest, with Kansas coverage starting Sunday, Sept. 10 at 3 p.m. ET on the USA Network. The Xfinity regular season finale takes place on Saturday, Sept. 9 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Truck playoffs continue on Friday, Sept. 8 at 9 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.

Pre-Race Concert: 38 Special will entertain the crowd prior to the Hollywood Casino 400. The group has performed for over four decades and boasts two No. 1s on Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Rocket League Tournament: Kansas will host a 3-v-3 Rocket League tournament before the Hollywood Casino 400 at Sept. 10. The tournament will be hosted by the KC Pioneers and eNASCAR, with a prize of $2,000.

