Entry List: 2023 Sioux Chief Fast Track 150

The ARCA Menards Series joins NASCAR’s national series at Kansas Speedway this weekend for the Sioux Chief Fast Track 150.

There are 21 cars entered.

Lavar Scott makes a rare non-ARCA Menards Series East appearance, driving the No. 6 for Rev Racing.

The Fast Track Racing entries consist of Tim Monroe, Matt Kemp and Ryan Huff in the Nos. 10-12, respectively.

Jake Finch, Dean Thompson and Toni Breidinger return to the track for Venturini Motorsports in the Nos. 15, 25 and 55.

Connor Mosack is back in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18, which has generally been driven by William Sawalich in recent weeks.

Carson Kvapil will run his first ARCA race in Pinnacle Racing Group’s No. 28.

Rise Motorsports’ No. 31 features Rita Goulet this week.

Scott Melton, Cody Coughlin and Mandy Chick return to the track at Kansas, driving their Nos. 69, 72 and 74.

Kevin Hinckle is back on track in Wayne Peterson Racing’s No. 06, replacing usual driver AJ Moyer.

ARCA’s Kansas race will be run Friday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m. ET, with TV coverage from FOX Sports 1.

