Felix Rosenqvist to Join Meyer Shank in 2024

Felix Rosenqvist will move over from Arrow Mclaren SP to drive for Meyer Shank Racing in the NTT IndyCar Series in 2024, MSR announced Sept. 5.

Rosenqvist will team up with IndyCar rookie Tom Blomqvist in a multi-year agreement with the team. The exact length of the contract was not disclosed.

“I’m super excited to start the next chapter of my IndyCar career together with MSR,” Rosenqvist said in a team release. “This will be a great opportunity for myself and MSR to elevate and get to the next level together. I’m also pretty excited to get to work with my old friend Tom again. I’m excited to start working together and getting the next season started”

Rosenqvist is an IndyCar veteran, driving full time in the series since 2019. In five seasons between his time at Chip Ganassi Racing and Arrow, he has five podiums and one win, the latter coming at Road America in 2020.

“We’re very excited to have our 2024 IndyCar plans finalized and to welcome Felix to the team,” owner Mike Shank added. “Felix has been someone that has been on our radar for quite some time now and everything lined up this year to work something out with him. It’s no secret that we’ve had a difficult season, with some things out of our control and some things in our control. I think we are all looking forward to resetting completely, starting over and getting to work.

“I think Tom and Felix will work great together and really feed off of each other. We will also have Helio with us at every race to provide his feedback and advice which will be an added bonus, so I think we’re in for a solid year ahead.”

