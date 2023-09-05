Entry List: 2023 Kansas Lottery 300

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Kansas Speedway to close out their regular season this Saturday, Sept. 9, for the Kansas Lottery 300.

There are 40 cars entered, so two cars will miss the field for Saturday’s race, barring any entry list changes.

Garrett Smithley will look to make his 13th start of the season, back behind the wheel of the JD Motorsports No. 4. Kyle Weatherman, who drove the No. 4 at Darlington Raceway, moves to DGM Racing’s No. 91.

Dawson Cram and Mason Massey are in the Nos. 07 and 08, respectively, for SS-Green Light Racing.

Derek Kraus returns to the Kaulig Racing No. 10 for the fifth time this season.

The No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing, which won at Darlington with Denny Hamlin, features Joe Graf Jr. in the seat this weekend.

Connor Mosack returns to the series in the No. 24 for Sam Hunt Racing.

Nick Leitz is set to attempt his series debut with RSS Racing in the No. 38.

Leland Honeyman returns to Alpha Prime Racing in the No. 44, looking to make his sixth start of the season.

CJ McLaughlin returns to the series in the RSS Racing with Jeff Lefcourt No. 28, attempting to make his sixth start of the season. Kyle Sieg moves to the No. 29.

Both the Emerling Gase Motorsports No. 35 and the CHK Racing No. 74 are entered with drivers TBA at this time.

Find out who make the Xfinity Series playoffs this Saturday, September 9, at 3:00 p.m. ET. Catch all the action live on NBC, Peacock, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

