Entry List: 2023 Hollywood Casino 400

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway for the second race of the NASCAR playoffs.

There are 36 cars entered into the Hollywood Casino 400, so all cars will qualify.

Cole Custer will be back in the Rick Ware Racing No. 51 for the sixth time this season, making his first start since the race at Watkins Glen International on Aug. 20.

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Sheldon Creed is set to make his Cup debut in the Live Fast Motorsports No. 78.

The Hollywood Casino 400 is set to get underway at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 10. Catch all the playoff action live on USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

