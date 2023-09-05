Race Weekend Central
NASCAR Cup Series #24: William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Liberty University Chevrolet Camaro, Start, #5: Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro on track during the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway, NKP

(Photo: Nigel Kinrade Photography)

Entry List: 2023 Hollywood Casino 400

Chase Folsom

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway for the second race of the NASCAR playoffs.

There are 36 cars entered into the Hollywood Casino 400, so all cars will qualify. 

Cole Custer will be back in the Rick Ware Racing No. 51 for the sixth time this season, making his first start since the race at Watkins Glen International on Aug. 20. 

See also
Stat Sheet: Just How Valuable Is Denny Hamlin, Really?

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Sheldon Creed is set to make his Cup debut in the Live Fast Motorsports No. 78.

Cup Kansas Entry List

The Hollywood Casino 400 is set to get underway at 3 p.m. ET Sunday, Sept. 10. Catch all the playoff action live on USA Network, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. 

About the author

unnamed (6)
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Share this article

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Comment on this articlex
()
x