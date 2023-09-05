Carson Kvapil Joins Spire for Truck Series Debut at Bristol

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Late model driver Carson Kvapil will attempt to make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway with Spire Motorsports on Thursday, Sept. 14, the team announced Sept. 5.

Kvapil will drive the No. 7. HendrickCars.com will sponsor Kvapil’s effort.

“I’m super excited for the opportunity to drive the No. 7 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Silverado,” Kvapil said in a team release. “Bono [Kevin Manion, crew chief], (Mike) Greci, and all the guys are awesome to work with and I can’t wait to work with them at the track. Fortunately, I am getting some simulator time in with Bono and Andrew (Overstreet) to get ready for the race. Huge thanks to Jeff [Dickerson, co-owner], T.J. [Puchyr, Spire co-owner], Mr. Hendrick and everyone who helped me get to this point.

“I’m ready to hit the track for my first start in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.”

Kvapil is the son of former NASCAR driver and 2003 Craftsman Truck Series champion Travis Kvapil. The 20-year-old currently competes full-time with JR Motorsports in the CARS Solid Rock Carriers Tour, where he leads the point standings.

Spire Motorsports’ part-time Truck Series program has seen eight different drivers behind the wheel so far this season, collecting one win. That win came at the hands of Cup Series driver Kyle Larson in NASCAR’s return to North Wilkesboro Speedway.

