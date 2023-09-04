The Southern 500 may no longer mark NASCAR’s throwback weekend, but that didn’t stop many of its veterans from going back to the sport’s roots and tackling red clay over the last week.

The former NASCAR Cup Series regular emerged victorious in the battle of the Blaneys Wednesday night (Aug. 30), besting brother Dale Blaney to score the win in the 410 sprint car feature at Sharon Speedway in Ohio, his third victory of the 2023 season.

Dave Blaney wins the 410 Sprint Car feature @SharonSpdwy followed by Dale Blaney and Brandon Spithaler. @BuckeyeBullet10 @teamblaney pic.twitter.com/pCgCHCDyOm — SprintCarUSA (@UsaSprint) August 31, 2023

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular also added to his win total this week, scoring a commanding victory in the Short Track Super Series race at Georgetown Speedway in Delaware Tuesday night.

Big Short Track Super Series win at Georgetown Speedway tonight. Thanks to our fans for being behind us. pic.twitter.com/Mcwegp8byO — Stewart Friesen (@StewartFriesen) August 30, 2023

Between his heat race and the feature, Friesen finished a positive 13 in passing positions on the night.

The former Truck Series regular contested the Delaware Super Trucks support feature at Georgetown on Tuesday, finishing last in the nine-truck field. The super trucks were scheduled to run at Middleford Speedway in Delaware on Saturday night but race results were not available as of this writing.

The former Cup Series regular returned to his home turf with the World of Outlaws this weekend, running the Skagit Nationals in Washington Thursday through Saturday.

The return to the Pacific Northwest proved a boon for Kahne, who qualified for all three A-mains and finished top 10 in all of them, with a best result of sixth Friday night. The streak marked the longest top-10 run Kahne’s had on the WoO tour in 2023. Kahne was also the winning car owner, with teammate Brad Sweet taking the victory in Saturday’s $26,000 finale.

The former ARCA Menards Series regular went two-for-two in qualifying for super late model features over the Labor Day weekend, making both A-mains on the Comp Cams Super Dirt Series circuit at Super Bee Speedway in Louisiana Friday and Jackson Motor Speedway in Mississippi on Saturday. Kile finished 20th on Friday and 18th on Saturday, battling adversity both nights (Kile’s qualifying time was thrown out Friday and had to race through the B-main Saturday).

The former Cup Series regular had a busy weekend across the Midwest in the modified ranks. Friday night saw Schrader score a heat race win at the Red Hill Raceway in Illinois before scoring a runner-up finish. That trend continued Sunday, where Schrader improved from eighth to second in the modified feature at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds.

The former Truck Series regular pulled double duty on the Mid-East Modified tour this weekend, scoring a runner-up finish at County Line Raceway in North Carolina on Saturday night, then scoring his sixth win of the season Sunday night at Cherokee Speedway in South Carolina. Self is currently leading the Mid-East tour points.

The former Cup Series regular swept the Hillbilly weekend at Tyler County Speedway in West Virginia, scoring support-class wins in his modified on Friday and Saturday nights.

The former Cup Series regular had a quiet weekend, racing his modified once at Adams County Speedway in Illinois Sunday night and finishing second. As is customary, Wallace recapped his night.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article