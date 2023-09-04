Dirt Racing’s Winning Moment: Brad Sweet weathered a slew of mid-race yellows and kept upstart Corey Day at bay to win the finale of the Skagit Nationals in Washington Saturday night (Sept. 2), winning $26,000 and extending his World of Outlaws points lead.

. @dirtvision WINNER: @bradsweetracing Held off @corey_day_ who gave the Champion everything he Could Handle, but at the Stripe it was Sweet who claimed his 7th Victory of 2023! Day earned a fine Runner-up and @JamesMcFadden25 Rounded out the Podium! pic.twitter.com/62EYkBskNc — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) September 3, 2023

Sweet went largely unchallenged after he took the race lead from polesitter James McFadden on lap 8, though West Coast regular Day did close to within a couple car lengths with three laps to go.

Sweet’s win was the 86th Outlaw victory of his career, tying him with Daryn Pittman for ninth on the series’ all-time list.

Dirt Racing’s Dramatic Moment: The Skagit Nationals peaked on their opening night, with Sheldon Haudenschild stealing the show with a run from 16th to first to win the 30-lap feature on Thursday.

. @DIRTVision REPLAY: Happy Birthday @Haudenschild_17! Sheldon takes the win on night one of the Skagit Nationals @skagitspeedway! Driving from 16th to 1st for the win! pic.twitter.com/N8Q7dP3yLR — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) September 1, 2023

Haudenschild made his charge, the deepest an Outlaws winner has started this decade, by running all four wheels over the cushion lap after lap in turns 3 and 4. His display was arguably the most dominant of its type sprint car racing has seen since Aaron Reutzel accomplished the feat in Outlaws competition at East Bay Raceway Park back in 2021.

What Dirt Racing Fans’ll Be Group Chatting About This Morning

Be still my beating heart, a multi-day sprint car event with no passing points and no inverts! Three days, one race format that everyone in the grandstands could easily follow simply by listening to the track PA. Simplicity, thy name is Skagit and it is good.

Speaking of the grandstands, it is absolutely disorienting to have the DirtVision camera stationed on the frontstretch where it doesn’t capture 90% of the spectators actually in attendance. As empty as the frontstretch lower rows were all three nights of the Skagit Nationals, let’s be clear, there were a LOT more fans actually at the track.

Opening Ceremonies just wrapped up and fans have filled @skagitspeedway 🙌



Time to race for $26,000! pic.twitter.com/ff2g9hUvNE — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) September 3, 2023

He could have easily been featured in the Heroes section below, but it’s worth addressing Corey Day here for a number of reasons. One, yes, Day put on a very strong performance in Saturday’s finale event (his second podium finish of the weekend after Friday’s race as well).

It’s not a matter of if @corey_day_ wins a World of Outlaws @NosEnergyDrink Sprint Car race, but when.



The California teenager put on a show banging the boards from 10th to 2nd aboard the @JMRacing14 for his third career #WoOSprint runner-up tonight at @skagitspeedway! pic.twitter.com/p21hmFKUfh — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) September 3, 2023

Two, I don’t get where all the social media heat is coming from, but Day fans really have bought into this idea that he is absolutely the next big things, singling out fellow teenager open wheeler Ryan Timms as having been surpassed.

Yes, Day again ran very well this weekend, but given that this weekend’s event was on the West Coast on a track that anyone not based on the West Coast isn’t going to have a lot of laps on, home field advantage objectively has to be considered looking at the weekend’s results.

Lastly, if there’s a performance of the weekend of note for the West Coast crowd, it wouldn’t be for me Day as much as Tanner Holmes, who scored another top-five finish in Thursday’s opening feature, as well as a heat race and dash win. Yes, Holmes suffered a DNF Saturday, but he has proven quite capable of the promotion to Shark Racing that he received seemingly out of left field once Jacob Allen announced his departure.

Holmes delivering on the Outlaws tour full time will go a longer way towards opening doors for West Coasters than a strong showing at Skagit.

Dirt Racing’s Hero(es) of the Weekend

Haudenschild, as discussed above. His race-winning performance Thursday was as powerful a drive as the Outlaws have seen anywhere this season. And while the photo below was from Friday night, not the Thursday where Haudenschild scored his win, it should provide some perspective on just how hard it is to race above the cushion lap after lap.

15” curb off of turn 4 tonight @skagitspeedway 😳 pic.twitter.com/eek9dQmgON — Chase Raudman (@Chase_Raudman2) September 1, 2023

Dirt Racing’s Victim(s) of the Weekend

Thursday was kind to Haudenschild. Saturday wasn’t, as the driver went for a wicked tumble 12 laps short of the finish that destroyed the suspension on both ends of his car. He finished 23rd.

McFadden wasn’t lacking for speed this weekend and scored a podium finish Saturday, but was left wondering what could have been Thursday and Friday. McFadden went for a spin 11 laps into Thursday’s feature while battling for the lead with Giovanni Scelzi, who sent him spinning after contact with the wall. Friday again saw McFadden go for a spin, this time racing with Carson Macedo.

Current Skagit Speedway sprint car points leader Trey Starks had a rough weekend at his home track. Thursday saw Starks spin in his heat race, triggering a collision with Bill Rose that forced Starks to retreat back to his shop Friday morning to get a new frame for his car.

Trey Starks has new car ready tonight at Skagit. He was involved in heat race incident with Bill Rose. pic.twitter.com/wY4co2VP6i — Joseph Terrell (@wcsprintscene) September 2, 2023

That frame didn’t stop Starks from proceeding to flip three laps into Friday’s feature. A 15th-place finish on Saturday saw Starks maintain a narrow lead in track points.

Noah Gass had arguably the worst wreck of the weekend with his tumble in Saturday qualifying. He was uninjured.

. @dirtvision REPLAY: @NoahGass20G goes for a Wild Ride in @loweinsulation Qualifying! He gets High in Turn 3 the car grabs the cushion and it send him tumbling! Luckily, Noah was Fine. @skagitspeedway pic.twitter.com/cm3Htq14W8 — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) September 3, 2023

Up Next: Frontstretch will be back Monday morning (Sept. 11) with coverage of the World 100 super late model race from Eldora Speedway. Streaming coverage can be found on Flo Racing.

Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com

We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else. Email Enter your email address Subscribe

Share this article