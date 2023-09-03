William Sawalich Wins Pole for ARCA at DuQuoin

William Sawalich has won the pole for tonight’s (Sept. 3) ARCA Menards Series race at the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds.

It’s the 16-year-olds fifth pole of 2023, and second consecutively, starting the race off from first last week at The Milwaukee Mile as well.

Sharing the front row with Sawalich will be Will Kimmel, who is slated to start his first race of 2023 this evening.

On row two, Venturini Motorsports teammates Brent Crews and Jesse Love start together, in third and fourth respectively.

Rounding out the top five will be Andres Perez de Lara. He’ll have the third VMS driver, Sean Hingorani, starting beside him.

The remainder of the top 10 has Christian Rose starting seventh, Kelly Kovski eighth, Dallas Frueh ninth, and Frankie Muniz in 10th.

During the series practice session, AJ Moyer, entered in Wayne Peterson’s No. 06 car, crashed. Moyer will likely be credited with an 18th place finish, last, in tonight’s race.

#06 AJ Moyer suffers hard damage to the rear of car during practice for tonight's ARCA Duquion Dirt race



Hate too see it for my Wayne Peterson friends, this car was a workhorse for them, doesn't look totaled, but will need Alot of work



Photo is from Zachary Tinkle pic.twitter.com/JvlffYoTts — Colby Evans (@StartAndParkCar) September 3, 2023

The start of tonight’s Southern Illinois 100 is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET from the DuQuoin State Fairgrounds. Television coverage will be carried by FOX Sports 2.

