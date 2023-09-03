Max Verstappen Wins 10 in a Row at Monza

For the first time in Formula 1 history, a driver has won 10 Grand Prix in a row.

TEN OUT OF TEN! @Max33Verstappen makes history at Monza by winning an incredible TENTH race in a row, a new F1 record!#ItalianGP #F1 @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/e6ktbYYMAb — Formula 1 (@F1) September 3, 2023

Max Verstappen, the two-time defending champion on a march towards his third straight title, overcame a second-place qualifying effort to win in dominating fashion at the Monza Circuit.

Polesitter Carlos Sainz did all he could for the Ferrari tifosi in attendance at the Italian Grand Prix, leading the first 14 laps and driving a near perfect race.

LAP 15/51



Sainz's defense finally cracks as he locks up a Turn 1 😱



Verstappen and Sainz run millimetres apart through Curva Grande, and Verstappen takes the lead!#ItalianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/X9YZAYoKHM — Formula 1 (@F1) September 3, 2023

But on lap 15, Sainz locked up entering turn 1 and the loss of momentum was enough for Verstappen to take advantage and the lead in turn 3. Verstappen never looked back.

“It was very tough,” Sainz said in the podium interview about having to hold Verstappen off early. “It could not get any tougher than it was today. Honestly, [I spent] the whole race pushing to keep the Red Bulls behind, and that made me use the rear tires a lot. At the end, I ended up paying the price[…] I did everything I could to defend all the cars that I could.”

Sergio Perez was also able to overcome the Ferraris to finish second, making a Red Bull 1-2 lockout. Sainz and teammate Charles Leclerc had a furious duel in the closing laps for the final podium step, with Sainz taking the step after a huge lock-up from Leclerc on the final lap. Leclerc would finish fourth.

LAP 47/51



THE FERRARIS ARE WHEEL-TO-WHEEL!



Sainz holds on to third place as Leclerc piles on the pressure#ItalianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/qvdzvjlkG6 — Formula 1 (@F1) September 3, 2023

George Russell finished fifth, a quiet day for the Englishman.

On lap 41, Lewis Hamilton and Oscar Piastri made contact fighting for eighth, with both having to run off track in turns 4 and 5, albeit still on pavement.

LAP 41/51



Hamilton hunts down Piastri for eighth but they make contact!



Hamilton continues in P8, but Piastri pits with damage#ItalianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/8184j4Z5BJ — Formula 1 (@F1) September 3, 2023

Piastri had to pit to replace his front wing and ended up finishing 12th. Hamilton was given a five-second penalty for avoidable contact, but was able to pass Alex Albon in seventh and Lando Norris in eighth then make enough distance between them to still finish sixth.

Fernando Alonso ended up ninth and Valtteri Bottas ended up scoring 10th with the last point on the day.

During the formation lap, Yuki Tsunoda lost power and stopped in the grass right before the final turn. This led to an aborted start and another formation lap, reducing the number of race laps by one.

Nooooo Yuki!



Tsunoda pulls over at the end of the formation lap with a mechanical issue, and will not feature in the race 😭



The grid will do another formation lap#ItalianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/O5ove02N6R — Formula 1 (@F1) September 3, 2023

Then, the AlphaTauri was stuck in gear and couldn’t get moved by the time the cars came back around. The start was completed suspended and teams had to go back out on grid to service the cars, as F1 cars can’t just sit around for minutes at a time idling.

After another formation lap, the lights finally went out 23 minutes after the first formation lap for the now 51-lap race. Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon were the only unclassified results on the day.

Just eight race weekends remain in the 2023 F1 season, including three sprint weekends. The point in which Verstappen can clinch the driver’s championship officially will be following Japan after a couple of races, in which he would need a 180 point lead; he is currently at a 145 point lead over Perez in second.

After an off-week, the next round of the 2023 Formula 1 season will be the Singapore Grand Prix. Coverage will begin at 8 a.m. ET, Sunday, Sept. 17, on ESPN.

