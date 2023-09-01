Kennealy Keller Running 2024 ARCA West Schedule

A new team will be hitting the ARCA West Series circuit in 2024.

Francesca and Harley Kennealy are combining with Kyle Keller Racing to form Kennealy Keller Motorsports for 2024, the team announced Sept. 1.

Kyle Keller will continue to drive for the team, while Robbie Kennealy joins as a second full-time driver.

In addition to the two full-time cars, KKM said it has as many as two additional cars available for drivers.

The car numbers for Keller and Kennealy were announced, but Keller has driven the No. 70 in 2023, while Kennealy’s one start so far was in the No. 1.

Keller, 18, is in the midst of his first full-time West season amid 18 career starts since 2020. He has one top five and four top 10s in 2023.

Kennealy, 17, debuted at Irwindale Speedway this year, finishing fifth.

